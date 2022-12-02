ED arrests Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chhattisgarh CM's office, in a money laundering case: Official sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
ED arrests Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary posted in Chhattisgarh CM's office, in a money laundering case: Official sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saumya Chaurasia
- Chhattisgarh CM's
Advertisement