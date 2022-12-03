We have given assurances to government to that Indian Navy will become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2027: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
We have given assurances to government to that Indian Navy will become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2027: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hari Kumar
- Indian Navy
- Aatmanirbhar
- Navy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
We keep monitoring movements of Chinese ships in Indian Ocean Region: Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar.
We have given assurances to government to that Indian Navy will become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar.
For first time, we are inducting women sailors: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Our aim is to have Made-in-India security solutions for country: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.
Commissioning of aircraft carrier INS Vikrant was a landmark event for India: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.