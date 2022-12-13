Collegium also recommends name of P V Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, for appointment as SC judge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 21:45 IST
