Making ration free under National Food Security Act will cost about Rs 2 lakh crore; Centre to bear the cost: Union Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 20:31 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
