CBI arrests chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, auditor of BRS leader Kavitha, in Delhi excise policy case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:40 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI arrests chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, auditor of BRS leader Kavitha, in Delhi excise policy case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kavitha
- Butchi Babu Gorantla
- Delhi
Advertisement