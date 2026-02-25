Unraveling Superstitions: The Persistent Puzzle of Beliefs

In societies around the world, superstitions endure even as our understanding of science expands. These persistent beliefs often stem from ancient traditions, like the notion that wet hair can lead to catching a cold, a concept with origins in Greek and Chinese medicine.

The persistence of these beliefs can largely be explained by human psychology's innate drive for sense-making. This need to rationalize our experiences doesn't always align with scientific evidence, resulting in a mix of sound logic and inherited traditions when forming our worldviews.

While some superstitions provide harmless fun, problems arise when pseudoscientific narratives gain traction, especially evident during events like the COVID-19 pandemic. To discern fact from fiction, it's crucial to critically examine our beliefs and the sources we rely on for information.

