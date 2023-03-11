ED summons NCP leader Hasan Mushrif next week for questioning in money laundering case registered against him, others: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 21:03 IST
- Country:
- India
ED summons NCP leader Hasan Mushrif next week for questioning in money laundering case registered against him, others: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hasan Mushrif
Advertisement