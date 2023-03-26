Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) becomes World Champion with a 5-2 win over Australia’s Caitlin Parker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:11 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
