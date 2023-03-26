Mumbai Indians become champions of inaugural Women's Premier League, beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets in final.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 22:46 IST
