Home Minister Amit Shah reviews situation in violence-hit Manipur in meeting with CM N Biren Singh, top state and central officials: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2023 19:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2023 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews situation in violence-hit Manipur in meeting with CM N Biren Singh, top state and central officials: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- CM N Biren Singh
- Amit Shah
Advertisement