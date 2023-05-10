Jury orders Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll USD 5 million after finding him liable for sexual assault, defamation, reports AP.
PTI | Newyork | Updated: 10-05-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 00:52 IST
