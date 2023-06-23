I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war, but one of dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi in his address to US Congress.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 08:36 IST
I have said directly and publicly, this is not an era of war, but one of dialogue and diplomacy: PM Modi in his address to US Congress.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
