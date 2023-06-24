Amit Shah says 36000 security personnel deployed in Manipur, 40 IPS officers sent; essential supplies including medicines ensured: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 20:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah says 36000 security personnel deployed in Manipur, 40 IPS officers sent; essential supplies including medicines ensured: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
Advertisement