Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to remain in contention for Super 4 stage in Asia Cup.
PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 23:25 IST
Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs to remain in contention for Super 4 stage in Asia Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- Asia Cup
- Bangladesh
- Super 4
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India supplied 47,500 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
Afghanistan: Art exhibition in Kabul portrays ability of women amid suppression
Afghanistan's Samangan province suffers from drinking, irrigation water shortage
Afghanistan: Security forces kill four kidnappers in an operation in Kabul
New WHO Alert launched for Afghanistan's health system suffering underfunding