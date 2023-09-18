'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' in Karnataka inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List: UNESCO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
'Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysala' in Karnataka inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List: UNESCO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- UNESCO World
- Sacred Ensembles
- Heritage List: UNESCO
- Hoysala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka BJP chief meets former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, inquires about his health
Top Karnataka BJP leader meets Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, discusses "state political issues"
Karnataka: ED attaches properties worth Rs 105.5 crore in Bank fraud case
World War I memorials in France and Belgium are vying again to become UNESCO World Heritage sites
Cong legislators and party workers to be appointed as heads of state-run boards, corpns: Karnataka DCM