India a democratic polity committed to rule of law; such allegations seek to shift focus away from Khalistani terrrorists in Canada: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 08:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 08:29 IST
- Country:
- India
India a democratic polity committed to rule of law; such allegations seek to shift focus away from Khalistani terrrorists in Canada: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Khalistani
- India
Advertisement