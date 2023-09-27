PM's Principal Secretary P K Mishra reviews follow-up on G20 Summit outcome; asks officials to prepare for G-20 Virtual Summit.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
