Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill makes history as the first Irish nationalist leader of Northern Ireland, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 03-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 20:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
