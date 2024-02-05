ED seized just Rs 5,000 crore during Congress rule, figure reached Rs 1 lakh crore under our govt: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:48 IST
Country:
- India
