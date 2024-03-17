Since Opposition named its alliance INDIA, BJP stopped using the word India out of fear: Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin at Mumbai rally.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 19:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
