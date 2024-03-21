ED did not find any evidence during search of CM Kejriwal's residence, it found Rs 70,000 that they returned: Saurabh Bharadwaj.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2024 23:52 IST
- Country:
- India
ED did not find any evidence during search of CM Kejriwal's residence, it found Rs 70,000 that they returned: Saurabh Bharadwaj.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CM Kejriwal's
- Saurabh Bharadwaj
- Rs 70
- 000
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Excise policy case: ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence with search warrant
Excise policy case: ED team at Delhi CM Kejriwal's residence with search warrant
Security stepped up around CM Kejriwal's residence after ED team reaches there
People of Delhi watching, will not remain silent: AAP after ED team reaches CM Kejriwal's residence in connection with excise policy case.
AAP worried about CM Kejriwal's security in ED custody: Atishi