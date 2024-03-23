Buckingham Palace says King Charles III is ''so proud'' of his ''beloved'' daughter-in-law Kate for her cancer announcement, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 23-03-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 00:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
