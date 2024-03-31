It is not a 'save democracy' rally but 'save family', 'hide corruption' rally: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Oppn's public meeting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
It is not a 'save democracy' rally but 'save family', 'hide corruption' rally: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi on Oppn's public meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sudhanshu Trivedi
- Oppn
Advertisement