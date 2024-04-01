Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says ''terror channel'' Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel, reports AP.
PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
