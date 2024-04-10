We have already said Kejriwal's arrest is aimed at finishing AAP, says Sanjay Singh on resignation of Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 17:49 IST
