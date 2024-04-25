We are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people): PM Modi at election rally in UP's Agra.
PTI | Agra | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
