Andhra Pradesh Police Chief K V Rajendranath Reddy Transferred Immediately, EC Directs
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
EC orders transfer of Andhra Pradesh police chief K V Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
