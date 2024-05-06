PM Modi Highlights Disparity in Paddy MSP between Chhattisgarh and Odisha at Nabarangpur Rally
PTI | Nabarangpur | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:13 IST
Paddy farmers in Chhattisgarh get MSP of Rs 3,100 per quintal, but those in Odisha receive Rs 2,100: PM Modi at Nabarangpur rally.
