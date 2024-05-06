Rahul Gandhi: This Election Aimed at Preserving Constitution, Protecting Country's Democracy
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 06-05-2024 13:35 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 13:35 IST
This election is aimed at saving the country's Constitution which BJP wants to change, claims Rahul Gandhi at rally in Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
