Nationalist Congresses concedes defeat, YSR Congress faces public rejection: PM Modi at Andhra Pradesh rally
PTI | Rajamahendravaram | Updated: 06-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 16:19 IST
Congress has already conceded defeat, YSR Congress has been completely rejected by people: PM Modi at Andhra Pradesh rally.
