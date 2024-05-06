Updated Headline: MHA Directs Delhi Police and Schools to Enhance Collaboration Against Hoax Email Threats
Hoax emails: Union Home Secretary asks Delhi Police and schools to have close coordination for effective response mechanism, says MHA.
