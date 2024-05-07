Israeli Official: Cease-Fire Plan Under Review, But Details Differ from Prior Proposal
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:16 IST
Israeli official says officials examining cease-fire plan, but warns Hamas plan differs from earlier Israeli framework, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
