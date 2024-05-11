AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Pledges to End 'Dictatorship' and Safeguard India
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 13:52 IST
I will work tirelessly, campaign across country to finish 'dictatorship' and save India: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.
