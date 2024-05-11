BJP Aims to Capture 10+ Lok Sabha Seats in Telangana: Amit Shah
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 16:01 IST
BJP is confident of winning more than 10 LS seats in Telangana, says Amit Shah in Hyderabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
