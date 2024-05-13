Gehlot Predicts Double-Digit Lok Sabha Seat Win for Congress in Rajasthan
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress going to win Lok Sabha seats in double digits in Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
