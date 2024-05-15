PM Modi Denounces Congress-Shiv Sena Alliance as 'Partnership of Sin' at Maharashtra Rally
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:06 IST
Congress is saying anything on temple but duplicate Shiv Sena mum; theirs is partnership of sin: PM Modi at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
