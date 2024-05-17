"Swati Maliwal’s Assault Claims Debunked: Shocking Video Exposed by AAP Leader Atishi"
Updated: 17-05-2024 18:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Swati Maliwal alleged she was brutally assaulted; video that surfaced today shows entirely different reality: AAP leader Atishi.
