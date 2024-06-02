Arvind Kejriwal's Resilient Farewell: AAP Leader Returns to Tihar Jail Amidst Family and Party Support
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail following the expiration of his interim bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal bid farewell to his family and visited the Rajghat and Hanuman temple before addressing AAP workers. AAP leaders and supporters accompanied him in a show of solidarity.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar jail on Sunday after his interim bail in the excise policy case ended on June 1. Before leaving the CM's residence, Kejriwal bid a touching farewell to his family, hugging his children and touching his parents' feet. Accompanied by his wife Sunita and children Pulkit and Harshita, Kejriwal's car headed towards Rajghat and the Hanuman temple at Connaught Place, followed by a procession of AAP leaders.
In poignant scenes shared on social media, AAP described Kejriwal as 'Bharat Mata's brave son,' emphasizing his commitment to fighting for democracy. The visuals showed Kejriwal paying homage at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial and offering prayers alongside his family. Addressing a large gathering of AAP workers, Kejriwal asserted that his return to jail was not due to corruption but his stand against dictatorship, predicting a defeat for the BJP in the upcoming elections.
Security was heightened at Tihar jail with heavy police presence, and traffic restrictions were imposed as Kejriwal surrendered. The Chief Minister was released on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, which concluded with the seventh phase on June 1. Amid patriotic songs and slogans, Kejriwal's farewell was marked by nationalistic fervor and firm resolve.
