We hope Kejriwal comes out of jail after "dictatorship ends" on June 4: AAP leader Gopal Rai

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was out on bail granted by Supreme Court for 21 days. He has gone back to jail and we hope that after 4th June, once the dictatorship ends, he will come out soon," Gopal Rai said.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 19:10 IST
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal surrendered following the end of his interim bail, Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai said the party will continue their fight against "tyranny" and work for the people. He affirmed hope that Kejriwal will come out of jail after the INDIA bloc comes to power on June 4.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was out on bail granted by Supreme Court for 21 days. He has gone back to jail and we hope that after 4th June, once the dictatorship ends, he will come out soon," Rai told reporters on Sunday. The Delhi Minister further said that the "whole country" is raising questions on the exit polls and the real results will come out on June 4.

"The entire country is raising questions on the exit poll...The real result will come out in June," he added. "He gave just one message to everyone - that this fight against tyranny will continue and we are ready to make any sacrifices that are needed. We have to continue with the work of people after he goes to jail," the AAP leader said.

Arvind Kejriwal surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on Sunday following which he was sent to judicial custody till June 5 by the Rouse Avenue Court. Ahead of his scheduled surrender, the Delhi Chief Minister addressed the Aam Aadmi Party workers.

Recalling the sacrifices made by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, CM Kejriwal said he is ready to be hanged to save the country, adding that every minute of his life is dedicated to saving the nation. "Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time, when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back. I don't know what they will do with me? If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged. My every drop of blood, my life is dedicated to this country," Kejriwal said.

He also offered prayers at Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat in the national capital. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On May 10, the Supreme Court granted Kejriwal interim bail till June 1 in the money laundering case registered by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy. However, it ordered that Kejriwal not visit the Office of the Chief Minister or the Delhi Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

