Modi Fears Undercurrent: Kharge's Bold Statement at INDIA Alliance Rally
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 22:25 IST
- Country:
- India
There is an undercurrent against Modi-led govt and that is why he is afraid: Mallikarjun Kharge at INDIA alliance rally in Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
