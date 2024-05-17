"Hammer Attack on Pelosi's Husband: Assailant Gets 30-Year Sentence"
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:42 IST
The man convicted of attacking ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi women's rights activist sentenced to 11 years in prison
Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned; Universal Music beats earnings forecasts after blockbuster Swift tour and more
Russian activist sentenced to 15 years for slew of anti-war acts
Entertainment News Roundup: Harvey Weinstein will be retried in New York after rape conviction overturned; Inspired by 'The Crown', new series explores Gandhi's early life and more
Gujarat HC Overturns Convictions in RTI Activist Amit Jethwa Murder Case