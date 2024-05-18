PM Modi attacks Cong over AAP alliance, says they are holding 'jhadoo' in Delhi, Haryana but claiming 'jhadoowala chor hai' in Punjab.
PTI | Ambala | Updated: 18-05-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi attacks Cong over AAP alliance, says they are holding 'jhadoo' in Delhi, Haryana but claiming 'jhadoowala chor hai' in Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ
Urgent need to relocate Ghazipur, Bhalswa dairies from sanitary landfill sites: Delhi HC
BJP candidate from South Delhi Ramveer Singh Bidhuri offers prayers at Shri Gopal Temple before filling nomination
Chandigarh SC stays opening of road outside Punjab CM's residence
Wanted Gogi gang criminal arrested after encounter with Delhi Police