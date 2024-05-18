Cong rejected consecration ceremony invitation but Iqbal Ansari, who used to fight against Ram temple in court, participated in it: PM Modi.
PTI | Gohana | Updated: 18-05-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong rejected consecration ceremony invitation but Iqbal Ansari, who used to fight against Ram temple in court, participated in it: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Raebareli too
India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Raebareli too
Rahul Gandhi, Kishori Lal Sharma selected as Congress candidates for Rae Bareli, Amethi respectively
UPDATE 1-India's opposition Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Raebareli too
"No matter who contests on Raebareli and Amethi seats..." KP Maurya jibes at Congress