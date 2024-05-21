SC dismisses batch of petitions seeking review of Dec 11, 2023 verdict that upheld Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of Constitution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:21 IST
- Country:
- India
SC dismisses batch of petitions seeking review of Dec 11, 2023 verdict that upheld Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 of Constitution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gunbattle erupts in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
2 Militants Neutralized during Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Properties of Seven Pakistan-Based Terror Handlers Seized in Jammu and Kashmir
Northern Command Chief Surveys Battle Readiness of Forces in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir
Senior Security Officials Deliberate on Jammu and Kashmir Security Landscape