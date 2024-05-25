'Parivarvadi' (dynastic) party leaders kept building palaces; but poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits struggled for daily needs: PM at UP rally.
PTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
'Parivarvadi' (dynastic) party leaders kept building palaces; but poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits struggled for daily needs: PM at UP rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri farmers demand justice in wake of killings during farmers' protest
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses PM Modi of Neglecting Farmers, Never Visiting Villages in 10 Years
Unseasonal Precipitation Damages Gujarat Crops; Agricultural Department Urges Farmers to Take Precautions
Polish farmers begin hunger strike over EU Green Deal
Pakistan: JI leader calls for protest rally in Lahore to express solidarity with farmers