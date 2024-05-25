Maharashtra: Death toll in Dombivli chemical factory blast rises to 10 with recovery of one more body, says official.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-05-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra: Death toll in Dombivli chemical factory blast rises to 10 with recovery of one more body, says official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Dombivli
- chemical factory
- blast
- death toll
- safety
- incident
- industrial
- tragedy
- recovery
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kheri BJP Candidate Focuses on Development, Avoids Mentioning 2021 Incident
Djokovic Unfazed After Water Bottle Incident
Tragic Incident: Minor Girl Succumbs to Injuries After Stone-Pelting in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir
Ensuring Consumer Safety: Experts Call for Strict Adherence to EU Standards for GE and 3-MCPD Contaminants in Cooking Oils
Northern Afghanistan: Death Toll from Flash Floods Surpasses 300, UN Reports