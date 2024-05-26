Under PM Modi, budgetary allocation for Dalits' welfare rose to Rs 1.65 lakh crore from Rs 41,000 crore: Amit Shah in Sasaram.
PTI | Sasaram | Updated: 26-05-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 15:06 IST
- Country:
- India
