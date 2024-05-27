On June 4, Rahul Gandhi's people will do press conference saying they lost due to EVMs: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kushinagar.
PTI | Kushinagar | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
