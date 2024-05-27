Expect relief from heat wave in northwest India and central parts of country after three days: IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:39 IST
