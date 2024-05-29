Delhi LG directs for paid leave to labourers at construction sites from 12 noon to 3 pm due to prevailing heatwave conditions.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:35 IST
- Country:
- India
